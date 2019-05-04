Motorcyclist dies, another seriously injured in two separate Gauteng crashes

A motorcyclist died and another was seriously injured when they were involved in collisions in two separate incidents in Gauteng on Saturday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 9.20am to reports of a crash on the R560 between Hekpoort in Gauteng and Skeerpoort in the North West, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a bakkie and a motorcycle were involved in a collision.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the adult male motorcyclist had sustained fatal injuries and was tragically declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

In the second incident, Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 6.20pm to reports of a crash on the corner of Hendrik Potgieter and Alberts roads in Weltevredenpark, Roodepoort, he said.

According to reports from the accident scene, a car and a motorcycle were involved in a collision.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the motorcyclist had sustained serious injuries. He was treated on the scene and once stabilised was transported by Netcare 911 ambulance under the care of an emergency care practitioner to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.