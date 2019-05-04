Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Gauteng

A pedestrian was killed when he attempted to cross a road in Westonaria, southwest of Johannesburg early on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 7.30am to reports of a pedestrian and car accident on Main Reef Road in Westonaria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that an adult man was struck by a car while he was crossing the road.

The man was assessed on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life. He was declared dead on the scene, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

