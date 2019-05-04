Man critically injured in Gauteng car crash

A 29-year-old man was critically injured when his car crashed into a tree and a wall along Springbok Road in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly after 7am, paramedics from ER24 and Midvaal fire services arrived on the scene where they found the man still trapped inside the car, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Midvaal fire department officers had to use rescue tools to free him from the wreckage. Upon assessment, paramedics found that he had sustained critical injuries and he was placed on life support. He was later transported to Sebokeng Hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash were not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA),

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.