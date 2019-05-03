Three dead, including baby, in Mpumalanga taxi rollover

Three people, including an 11-month-old baby, were killed when a minibus taxi rolled over on the N4 at Emalahleni on Friday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 said the taxi was on its way to Johannesburg.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that three people including an 11-month-old baby had died from their injuries. Another two patients sustained critical injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise them.”

Several others sustained moderate injuries and were transported to various hospitals for treatment.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.