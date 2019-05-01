One dead as motorbike, car collide in Joburg

A 49-year-old man was killed on Wednesday afternoon following a collision between a motorbike and light motor vehicle on Johan Road in Honeydew, Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with Fire Services, arrived on the scene at 4pm to find a light motor vehicle in the middle of the road, as well as a motorbike, which was alight and on the side of the road.

“The body of the biker was found a short distance away,” Meiring said.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life,” he said. “Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on scene.”

The driver and passenger from the light motor vehicle escaped injury.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

