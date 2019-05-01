Five injured in nine-vehicle collision in Sasolburg

Five people have been injured following a nine-vehicle collision on the R59 highway in Sasolburg, Free State, on Wednesday morning, ER24 paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 5am to find nine vehicles, including trucks, blocking the entire south-bound section of the highway.

“Several people were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that five had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious,” said Meiring in a statement.

“One patient had already been transported privately to a nearby hospital prior to the arrival of paramedics.”

The patients were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further care. It is believed that the heavy morning mists played a contributing factor to the cause of the collision, said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

