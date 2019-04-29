Fifteen injured in head-on collision in KZN

The driver of a vehicle transporting children to school was seriously injured in a head-on collision in the Hillcrest area in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said fourteen children suffered minor injuries.

The children were on their way to school on Ngwele Road when the accident happened at about 7am.

“Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene and found multiple casualties on the scene. Immediately more ambulances were dispatched and the Lenmed1 Aeromedical Helicopter was activated to assist,” said Jamieson.

The driver was airlifted to hospital.

Jamieson said the cause of the accident was unknown but police were investigating.

– African News Agency

