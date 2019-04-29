Accidents 29.4.2019 01:38 pm

Fifteen injured in head-on collision in KZN

ANA
File image. PHOTO: Supplied/ Rescue Care Paramedics

File image. PHOTO: Supplied/ Rescue Care Paramedics

A Rescue Care spokesperson says the cause of the accident is unknown but police are investigating.

The driver of a vehicle transporting children to school was seriously injured in a head-on collision in the Hillcrest area in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said fourteen children suffered minor injuries.

The children were on their way to school on Ngwele Road when the accident happened at about 7am.

“Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene and found multiple casualties on the scene. Immediately more ambulances were dispatched and the Lenmed1 Aeromedical Helicopter was activated to assist,” said Jamieson.

The driver was airlifted to hospital.

Jamieson said the cause of the accident was unknown but police were investigating.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Separate M7 crashes leave two dead in KwaZulu-Natal 29.4.2019
Western Cape Easter weekend death toll 38 25.4.2019
‘I will not be drawn to politics,’ says Msunduzi administrator 25.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition