Alleged illegal miner suffers amputation of both legs in accident at Joburg mine

“The 35-year-old man apparently fell unseen into the hole they were digging with heavy machinery. The digger continued, amputating both legs, one below the knee and the other just above the knee,” ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics and the provincial services arrived on the scene at 10am to find the man still in the hole. A scoop was used to extract him before tourniquets were applied to both limbs, and the patient taken straight to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for emergency treatment, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

