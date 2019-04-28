Spear fisherman believed to have drowned off northern KZN coast

NSRI St Lucia duty crew were activated shortly after 3pm on Saturday afternoon following reports of a free dive spear fisherman missing off-shore of Cape Vidal, NSRI St Lucia station commander Jan Hoffman said.

“Our Discovery Rescue Runner was towed to Cape Vidal and launched. We rendezvoused with the crew of a dive boat who confirmed that the 38-year-old Pietermaritzburg spear fisherman had been located deceased and recovered after reportedly suffering a fatal drowning accident.”

The South African Police Service were alerted and an inquest docket had been opened. “Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man,” Hoffman said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

