Three injured as bakkie driver has epileptic fit, crashes into lamppost in Ekurhuleni

Three people were injured, one seriously, when a 28-year-old man suffered an epileptic fit while driving apparently passed out and crashed his bakkie into a lamppost in Ravensburg Road in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

The man’s 25-year-old brother, seated in the middle, suffered serious injuries and required advanced life support interventions, while he and his 26-year-old wife in the passenger seat suffered minor injuries, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, treated, and transported two of the three to Tambo Memorial Hospital. Another service transported the third person, also to Tambo Memorial Hospital for further care, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

