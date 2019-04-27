Accidents 27.4.2019 12:23 pm

Nine injured, some seriously, in two separate crashes in KwaZulu-Natal

Five people, including a young girl, were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in collided with a car and ended up on its side on Bombay Road in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

Nine people were injured, some seriously, in two separate road accidents in the Pietermaritzburg area early on Saturday morning, paramedics said.  

Five people, including a young girl, were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in collided with a car and ended up on its side on Bombay Road in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at around 6.30am to find all the passengers already outside of the vehicle. A woman in her 40s required advanced life support treatment, while a girl of about six years of age and her mother, an elderly man, and another middle-aged woman were also injured. All of them were transported by ER24 and another service to Northdale Hospital for further treatment.

In another incident, four people were injured when the BMW car they were travelling in rolled on the N3 just past the Lion’s River turn-off. Photo: ER24

In another incident, at Lions River, northwest of Pietermaritzburg in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, a ten-year-old boy, his parents, and a woman in her 20s were injured when the BMW car they were travelling in rolled on the N3 just past the Lion’s River turn-off, ending up on the center median, Campbell said.

“ER24 paramedics arrived at 7.55am to find that all the passengers had already exited the vehicle. The father and son had suffered minor injuries while the mother and [the other] woman in her 20s required advanced life support interventions. The woman was transported by another service to Edendale Hospital while the family was taken by ER24 to a private hospital in Pietermaritzburg,” Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

