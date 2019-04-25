Krugersdorp man critical after being struck by lightning

A 25-year-old man is in a critical condition after being struck by lightning, paramedics have said.

According to Netcare 911 media liaison officer, Shawn Herbst, a call for emergency assistance came through just before 1pm on Thursday from Krugersdorp North.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the man had been cutting grass when lightning started to appear during a thunderstorm. The man, with other colleagues, sought shelter under a tree when he was struck by lightning. Fortunately his colleagues escaped serious injury,” said Herbst.

Paramedics assessed the patient and found he had sustained serious burn wounds to a large portion of his body and had also suffered cardiac complications.

“The patient required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise him and due to the nature of his injuries the Netcare 2 helicopter air ambulance was called to the scene. Once treated, the patient was flown to a specialised facility in Johannesburg for the treatment he required,” said Herbst.

– African News Agency (ANA)

