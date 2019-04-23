Woman driver crashes through bridge barrier in KZN, survives

A woman was injured after crashing through a bridge barrier along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal during heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

Shawn Herbst, the Netcare 911 spokesperson, said paramedics responded to reports of a collision along the N3 in the direction of Hilton in Chase Valley, Pietermaritzburg.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle, an adult female in her thirties lost control of her vehicle which went over the N3 bridge crashing onto the embankment on Townbush Road. Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained serious injuries,” said Herbst.

She was treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

– African News Agency (ANA)

