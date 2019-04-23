Accidents 23.4.2019 07:36 pm

Woman driver crashes through bridge barrier in KZN, survives

Woman driver crashes through a bridge barrier in KwaZulu-Natal, survives with injuries, 23 April 2019. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911

However, she sustained serious injuries.

A woman was injured after crashing through a bridge barrier along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal during heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

Shawn Herbst, the Netcare 911 spokesperson, said paramedics responded to reports of a collision along the N3 in the direction of Hilton in Chase Valley, Pietermaritzburg.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle, an adult female in her thirties lost control of her vehicle which went over the N3 bridge crashing onto the embankment on Townbush Road. Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained serious injuries,” said Herbst.

She was treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

African News Agency (ANA)

