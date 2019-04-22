Pretoria pedestrian fatally run over, dragged by minibus taxi

A man was fatally run over by a minibus taxi and dragged for a distance in Pretoria at the corner of 24th Avenue and Nico Smith Avenue in Villeria.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man who was crossing the road was “crushed to death” by a mini-bus taxi while trying to cross the road at about 8pm.

“The pedestrian was dragged under the taxi for some distance,” said Herbst.

“Paramedics assessed the adult male and found that he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

