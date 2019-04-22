Accidents 22.4.2019 10:03 pm

Girl, 14, dies in five-car pileup on N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

ANA
Girl, 14, dies in five-car pileup on N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, 22 April 2019. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911

Another nine patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

A 14-year-old girl died in a multiple vehicle crash along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Easter Monday.

Shawn Herbst, the Netcare 911 spokesperson said the car pile-up happened at about 8pm.

Reports from the scene indicate that five vehicle were involved in a collision.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that a 14-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. Another nine patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” said Herbst.

He said all the injured were treated on scene before they were taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal multiple vehicle collision.

African News Agency (ANA)

