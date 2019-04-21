Western Cape ANC condemns burning of two trains at Cape Town station

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has condemned “as sabotage the setting on fire of two trains” in Cape Town railway station on Sunday afternoon.

“These trains belong to the nation of South Africa. Setting them on fire is a crime against the people. There is nothing to justify such a crime,” the ANC said in a statement.

The ANC urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to arrest those responsible as quickly as possible. The perpetrators should be charged, brought to court, convicted, and given the maximum prison sentences that could be imposed for these crimes. A clear message had to be sent out that South Africans would not allow sabotage to go unpunished, the statement said.

Earlier, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesman Jermaine Carelse said two trains were burning at Cape Town station on Sunday afternoon.

The city’s fire and rescue services received a call just before 4 pm reporting a train alight at the Cape Town railway station, Carelse said.

“Three fire engines, one water tanker, a rescue vehicle, and 19 staff were dispatched to the incident. Upon arrival,e the officer in charge discovered two trains with five carriages each alight on Platform 12. The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries have been reported,” he said.

– African News Agency

