Two trains alight at Cape Town station on Sunday afternoon

Metrorail trains. Picture: ANA

Three fire engines, one water tanker, a rescue vehicle, and 19 staff were dispatched to the incident.

Two trains were burning at Cape Town railway station on Sunday afternoon, a City of Cape Town official said.

The city’s fire and rescue services received a call just before 4 pm reporting a train alight at the Cape Town railway station, Jermaine Carelse of the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

“Three fire engines, one water tanker, a rescue vehicle, and 19 staff were dispatched to the incident. Upon arrival the officer in charge discovered two trains with five carriages each alight on Platform 12. The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries have been reported,” he said.

– African News Agency

