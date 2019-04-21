Elderly man seriously injured in Free State house fire

A man, believed to be in is 70s, was seriously injured when a fire broke out in his home in Botshabelo near Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.35pm after they were called by the fire services, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Sunday.

On the scene, paramedics found that the fire services had already extinguished the blaze, which had gutted the home.

“A man, believed to have been in the home at the time of the fire, was now found seated on the pavement. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious smoke inhalation and was in a serious condition.”

The man was treated for his injuries and thereafter transported to Mediclinic Bloemfontein for further treatment, Meiring said.

– African News Agency

