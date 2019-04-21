Thirteen injured after taxi rolls in KZN

Thirteen people were injured when a minibus taxi veered out of control and rolled on the N2 in Durban South on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 7.25am to reports of a crash on the N2 southbound near the Galleria Mall in Amanzimtoti, Durban South, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle in wet weather, resulting in it rolling.

“A total of 13 occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The patients were treated on [the] scene and once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.