Pedestrian hit by colliding cars in Sandton

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by one of two cars after they had collided in Sandton in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded on Saturday afternoon to reports of a collision on Rivonia Road in Edenburg, Sandton, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, two cars were involved in a collision. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that an adult male and female sustained moderate injuries in the collision.

“An adult male pedestrian sustained serious injuries when he was struck by one of the vehicles and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. Once stabilised, all the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

