Teenager drowns at St Lucia on KwaZulu-Natal North Coast

A 14-year-old teenager drowned after she apparently got into difficulty while swimming at St Lucia on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Saturday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 11.30am to reports of a drowning at Jabula Beach in St Lucia, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, a 14-year-old girl swimming with friends at the time “had difficulty swimming and became submerged”.

The young girl was found by her friends and colleagues about 30 minutes later and pulled out of the water.

Paramedics were alerted to the incident and responded, and by the time paramedics arrived at the scene lifeguards had already initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

An advanced life support resuscitation was initiated by the Netcare 911 paramedic on the scene, but despite the best efforts by all involved the child’s condition deteriorated and she was declared dead on the scene. Local authorities would investigate the events leading up to the drowning, Herbst said.

– African News Agency

