Young boy dies, three other children and man injured in Gauteng car crash

ANA
A boy, believed to be about 10 years old, and three other children and a man were injured, some seriously, when two cars collided in De Deur, south of Johannesburg near Vereeniging on Friday evening, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 6.30pm to reports of a collision on the R82 in De Deur, Walkerville, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Saturday.

Reports from the scene indicated that two cars were involved in the collision. “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that a child, believed to be approximately 10 years old, had sustained fatal injuries and was tragically declared deceased.”

Another three children and an adult man sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Once the patients were stabilised they were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency

