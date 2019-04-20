One dead, two children seriously injured in Gauteng crash

One man was killed and four other people were injured, including two children, when two cars collided on the R82 in De Deur, south of Johannesburg, on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find one car in the veld and the second car in the road. Several people were found “lying scattered around the scene”, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Saturday.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

Four other people were attended to on the scene. An 11-year-old boy was found to be in a critical condition, while a 14-year-old boy was found in a serious condition. Two other men were found with only moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the two children with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA),

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.