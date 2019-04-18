Emergency personnel warned of ‘hooligans’ who attack ambulances

The South African Emergency Personnel’s Union (SAEPU) on Thursday urged its members to be on high alert during the upcoming Easter holiday.

Union members should protect themselves from hooligans who attack paramedics and ambulances, spokesperson Makuwa Kgaladi said, adding that SAEPU was aware of two such attacks since December.

“Since we have made a call for our members to carry their licensed fire arms to protect themselves, we have seen significant drop of attacks,” Kgaladi said.

“This is a clear indication that those hooligans are aware of our readiness to deal with them. We want to remind our members that their safety comes first.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

