Grasmere taxi crash leaves 4 dead and 11 injured

Three women and a 13-year-old boy died Friday morning while 11 others were injured when their minibus taxi overturned and rolled several times along the N1 highway in the Grasmere area.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident occurred shortly after 6am.

“Upon arrival, paramedics found a taxi lying on its side in the centre median. Several passengers had been ejected from the vehicle when it rolled multiple times,” said Meiring.

He said paramedics assessed the patients and found that three women and a 13-year-old boy had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

Meiring said 11 injured people were treated on the scene for minor and serious injuries. “Once treated, the patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further care.”

Local authorities were on the scene.

– African News Agency

