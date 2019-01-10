 
One dead, 18 injured in KwaZulu-Natal crash

A light delivery vehicle, SUV and a mini-bus were involved in the crash.

One person died and 18 others were injured today on the M4 carriageway just passed the M41 offramp, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said at around 6.05pm, paramedics responded to reports of a serious collision in which a light delivery vehicle, SUV and a mini-bus were involved.

“One person was sadly declared deceased on the scene while another 18 patients from the mini-bus taxi sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Once stabilised all the patients were transported to a hospital for further treatment.”

