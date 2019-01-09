 
Accidents 9.1.2019 10:51 am

20 injured in KZN taxi crash

ANA
Approximately 20 people have been injured after two vehicles collided at the corner of Link Road and Inanda Road in Waterfall, Durban on Wednesday morning. PHOTO: Supplied/ Rescue Care Paramedics.

Rescue Care say its paramedics and those from Meditech ER attended the scene.

Approximately 20 people were injured after two vehicles collided at the corner of Link and Inanda roads in Waterfall, Durban, on Wednesday morning, said emergency services.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said in a statement: “Multiple patients had been injured and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics.

“Approximately twenty people from both vehicles had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

The events leading up to the crash were unknown, Jamieson said, adding local authorities were investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

