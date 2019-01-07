 
Accidents 7.1.2019 08:04 pm

Wall collapses on pedestrian in Olievenhoutbosch

The woman, believed to be in her fifties, sustained several fractures.

A wall collapsed on a woman in Olievenhoutbosch, believed in her 50s, who sustained several fractures today, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said that at around 10.30am, paramedics arrived on the scene where they found the woman near the collapsed wall.

“It is understood that builders were busy with construction when the wall collapsed on the woman. Bystanders pulled her out from under the bricks and called emergency services,” he said.

“She was treated for fractures to her arm and leg before she was rushed to Kalafong Hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known.”

