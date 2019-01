Spokesperson Ross Campbell said a man who volunteers with the Wilderness Search & Rescue team was airlifted from the Constantia Nek trail by the AMS Helicopter after he apparently slipped and broke his leg while walking up the mountain in the evening.

He said paramedics met the helicopter in the Kirstenbosch Gardens for a transfer through to Victoria Hospital in Wynberg.

– African News Agency (ANA)

