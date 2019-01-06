Man and daughter seriously injured as bus collides with car in George

A 12-year-old girl was critically injured and her 46-year-old father was seriously injured when a bus collided with their car as they were turning in to the Garden Route Mall on the Knysna Road in George late on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics and other services, including George fire and rescue services, arrived on the scene just before 12pm, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

“Both the father and his daughter were assessed, treated, and then transported to the nearby George Provincial Hospital for further help. The occupants of the bus were unharmed in the incident. Metro [police] and the traffic department were on the scene for further investigation,” Campbell said.

