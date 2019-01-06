 
Accidents 6.1.2019 03:01 pm

Man and daughter seriously injured as bus collides with car in George

ANA
File photo: ER24

File photo: ER24

Both the father and his daughter were assessed, treated, and then transported to the nearby George Provincial Hospital.

A 12-year-old girl was critically injured and her 46-year-old father was seriously injured when a bus collided with their car as they were turning in to the Garden Route Mall on the Knysna Road in George late on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics and other services, including George fire and rescue services, arrived on the scene just before 12pm, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

“Both the father and his daughter were assessed, treated, and then transported to the nearby George Provincial Hospital for further help. The occupants of the bus were unharmed in the incident. Metro [police] and the traffic department were on the scene for further investigation,” Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Moravian Church makes available land for emergency housing for Wupperthal fire disaster victims 6.1.2019
Three killed, five injured in head-on collision in Johannesburg 6.1.2019
Recovery plans for Wupperthal Moravian mission station under way after devastating fire 5.1.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.