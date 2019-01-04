 
Pastor’s son drowns in dam near Mahikeng

A pastor’s son drowned at Disaneng Dam near Mahikeng, the Mahikeng Minister Fellowship (MMF) said today.

Chairperson Moss Tlalang said Raphael Ronald Wiessie’s body was retrieved from Disananeng Dam on New Year’s day.

The 25-year-old was the son of Pastor Hessie Wiessie, a member of the Mahikeng Minister Fellowship.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wiessie family, the YaHWeH Christian Worship Centre, relatives and friends during this difficult period. May they find solace in knowing that MMF of [which] Pastor Wiessie is a member shares their grief and sorrow.”

He said Wiessie’s untimely death occurred at the time that the church in Mahikeng was mourning the passing of Pastor Sylvester Moema of Ever Increasing Faith Family Church and Pastor Danny Elliot of the Apostolic Faith Mission.

African News Agency (ANA)

