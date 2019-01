Eight people were injured in a three-vehicle collision on the N3 near Van Reenen in the Drakensberg, paramedics said on Friday.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene of the accident on Thursday to find a car, a bakkie and an SUV in the middle of the highway.

Eight people were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

– African News Agency (ANA)

