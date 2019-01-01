KZN man drowns in public pool, 11 injured in collision

A 29-year-old man drowned while swimming at a community pool in Buffelsdale in Tongaat, north of Durban today, security company Reaction Unit South Africa said.

“At approximately 13:15 today [Tuesday] medics from Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene by the public after the unresponsive man was pulled out of the pool by a lifeguard.

“Upon arrival, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was in progress. Paramedics from three private ambulance services took over resuscitation efforts. However attempts to revive the victim was unsuccessful and he was declared deceased at the scene.”

His family explained that they were spending New Year’s Day at the pool, and that he had entered the bathing area with his snorkel on.

They noticed him floating for a while and assumed that he was breathing through the snorkel.

After several minutes they informed lifeguards at the pool that he was not moving and had become unresponsive.

Meanwhile, 11 people were injured this evening following a collision between a light motor vehicle and a bakkie on the N3 Highway in Townhill, near Pietermaritzburg.

Private emergency services provider ER24 said its paramedics, along with other emergency services, received an emergency call at 5:50pm and immediately responded.

“On arrival, paramedics found a bakkie and light motor vehicle in the slow and middle lane of the highway,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said. “Several people were found scattered between the two lanes.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 11 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.”

Meiring said the patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The details surrounding the incident were not immediately known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

