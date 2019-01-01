 
Durban man drowns after being sucked under pipeline

Police and paramedics were called to the Reunion beach area of Isipingo on Tuesday, 1 January 2019, in the south of Durban, where a man drowned after being sucked under a pipeline. Photo supplied.

The man apparently jumped from a pipeline and was sucked underneath it by the surge, causing him to drown.

A 30-year-old man drowned on New Year’s Day after jumping off a pipeline in the south of Durban, police said today.

According to one of KwaZulu-Natal’s police spokespeople, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the man had been trying to jump from a pipeline in the Tiger Rocks/Reunion beaches area in Isipingo.

“The victim was jumping off the pipe and was sucked beneath it by the surge,” said Mbele.

She said the man’s friends were able to pull him from the water and started CPR. Paramedics continued resuscitation efforts when they arrived, but the man was declared dead an hour later.

The body was handed to Isipingo police and an inquest docket was opened, said Mbele.

African News Agency (ANA)

