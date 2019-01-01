Five people survive after car plunges into river

Five people had a lucky escape on New Year’s Eve after the car they were travelling in lost control and drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways, Johannesburg.

In a statement on Tuesday, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the vehicle landed upside down.

“All emergency services, including ER24, were on the scene just after 10 pm only to find that all five of the car’s occupants (3 male and 2 female adults) had managed to free themselves from the half submerged wreck. Paramedics helped to walk them out from the river’s edge”.

They were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

– African News Agency (ANA)

