A 10-year-old boy in KwaZulu-Natal was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition today after he was hit by a minibus taxi on the R102 near Umkomaas, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 said the boy was crossing the road just after 3pm when he was struck by the taxi.

Because of the severity of his injuries, he was rushed by helicopter ambulance to a specialist facility.

– African News Agency (ANA)

