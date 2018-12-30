Paddle-skier missing at Strandfontein

Eyewitnesses saw the man fall out of his paddle-ski and disappear under water just before 4pm, the NSRI said.

A search was launched with a sea rescue craft, jet-skis, police divers and a medical rescue helicopter but the man was not found. His paddle-ski was recovered.

“Police divers, Fire and Rescue Services dive unit and NSRI Strandfontein are continuing in an ongoing search and recovery operation,” said Vaughn Seconds, the NSRI commander at Strandfontein.

Earlier on Sunday in Wilderness, a tourist from Potchefstroom, Henrietta Boonzaaier, wrote her cellphone number in the beach sand after a German paraglider crashed into a rock face.

The NSRI said the injured paraglider called Boonzaaier and, when its rescue team arrived at the scene, it was able to locate him as a result of the phone call to her.

– African News Agency (ANA)

