Man jumps from burning Joburg CBD building

FILE PICTURE. ACSA firefighters on standby to assist the City of Johannesburg battle the persistent blaze are pictured outside the Bank of Lisbon building in the CBD, 6 September 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

A man sustained serious injuries after jumping from a burning building in central Johannesburg on Sunday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man, believed to be about 40 years old, had jumped from the window of the tenth storey and landed on the sixth floor.

Herbst said paramedics responded to the fire on the corner of Commissioner and Joubert streets in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Due to limited access the Fire and Rescue Services had to cut their way through doors and security barriers to allow paramedics access to the patient.

“Once stabilised the patient was transported by government ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and police are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

