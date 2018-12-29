Limpopo farm worker dies after being kicked by giraffe

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the incident occurred at the lodge on the outskirts of Bela-Bela at about 9am as Rakatu Silias Moiloa was reportedly performing his daily task of feeding the animals.

According to information received, the paramedics were summoned. On arrival, they tried to resuscitate Moiloa, but he was later declared dead.

Police investigations were still continuing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

