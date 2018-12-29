 
Accidents 29.12.2018 05:33 pm

Limpopo farm worker dies after being kicked by giraffe

ANA
Giraffe. FILE PHOTO

Police in Bela-Bela in Limpopo have opened an inquest docket after a 49-year-old farm worker died after he was kicked in the stomach by a giraffe while feeding animals at a local lodge.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the incident occurred at the lodge on the outskirts of Bela-Bela at about 9am as Rakatu Silias Moiloa was reportedly performing his daily task of feeding the animals.

According to information received, the paramedics were summoned. On arrival, they tried to resuscitate Moiloa, but he was later declared dead.

Police investigations were still continuing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

