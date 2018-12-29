Both state and citizens responsible for reducing road crashes – deputy transport minister

“As the department and citizens, we all have a responsibility to reduce accidents and deaths,” Chikunga told about 5,000 mourners at the funeral of Mpumalanga community safety MEC Pat Ngomane’s spokesman Joseph Mabuza at the Communion Church in Mbombela.

“If you continue to drink and drive, particularly young people, I’m afraid we will be called to attend more funerals. There is nothing wrong when you buy a car, but there is always something new when you drive it carelessly, and that is the accident. To lose Joe [Mabuza] in a manner that we did, I believe it cannot be,” she said.

Mabuza, 47, died last Sunday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident when his motorbike collided with a bakkie on the N4 at Hectorspruit. He was travelling to Mbombela from a work assignment.

Chikunga lauded the contribution made by Mabuza in spreading awareness about road safety. She urged young people to become road safety ambassadors, as Mabuza had been. She bemoaned the high costs of road accidents incurred every year, saying plans were in the pipeline to professionalise traffic officers and amend the relevant legislation so that road traffic offenders would not easily get bail in the courts.

“We are trying to professionalise the traffic officers’ qualification from one year to three years so that it can be a national diploma. We have identified the most dangerous roads and most of them are state-of-the-art roads, but people drive recklessly on those roads,” she said.

Mabuza was buried in Mbombela on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children, a grandson, his mother, and six siblings.

The driver of the bakkie that collided with his motorbike fled the scene after the accident. Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Saturday night police had identified the driver, but he was still on the run.

Earlier, Ngomane told mourners he had warned Mabuza about the dangers of riding a motorcycle shortly before Mabuza was killed, adding he had never seen Mabuza riding a motorbike before.

“I was shocked and felt uncomfortable when I saw him riding on a motorbike. I jokingly asked him why he was riding on a motorbike … I told him this thing kills. He responded by saying it does not kill if you respect it. He decided to use his motorbike in order to maneuver in the traffic congestion. Thirty minutes after we parted ways his lifeless body was lying on the road. I was shattered. I felt as if a part of me has gone with him,” he said.

Ngomane said he and Mabuza were supposed to rest that Sunday, as they were tired and not working, but they decided to work because there was “traffic chaos” at the Lebombo border post.

He said Mabuza was a good communicator who always came up with initiatives to make sure people were safe on the roads. He said his foundation would help pay for the education of Mabuza’s daughter Nthabiseng, who is a university student.

A group of about 20 men and women from various bike clubs also attended the funeral. Sun Riders president Welcome Matsane appealed to the provincial government to conduct road safety campaigns for bikers.

“We are not gangsters, and we also contribute to charities,” said Matsane.

– African News Agency (ANA)

