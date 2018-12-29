 
Gauteng truck crash kills one

December 29 - A passenger in a truck died when the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle and it plunged off a bridge in Roodepoort in Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a truck lost control over a bridge.

A passenger in a truck died when the driver apparently lost control of the heavy vehicle and it plunged off a bridge in Roodepoort in Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded soon after 1.30am to reports of a truck crash on Hendrik Potgieter Road in Roodepoort, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a truck lost control over a bridge. Sadly the passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene."

The truck driver sustained moderate injuries and once stabilised was transported to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on the scene, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

