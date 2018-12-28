Twenty people injured in taxi accident in Gauteng

At least 20 people were injured in a collision between a minibus taxi and an SUV on the R24 Rustenburg Road in Orient Hills near Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that at around 5pm on Friday Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision.

“Reports from the scene indicate that at least 20 people were injured in a collision between a minibus taxi and a SUV.

“The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

All necessary authorities were on scene.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

