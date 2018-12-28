Pedestrian knocked down by truck on R82 in Johannesburg – ER24

A pedestrian believed to be in his 30s sustained critical injuries when he was knocked down by a truck along the R82 road in Ekeinhof, south of Johannesburg on Friday morning, emergency service ER24 said.

Paramedics from ER24 and police attended the scene. The man was placed on life support equipment and rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, ER24 said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

