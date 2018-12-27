Body of drowned boy found at Black Rock Beach, KZN

The body of a teenage boy who drowned at the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal has been found at Black Rock Beach, a member of the search and rescue operation said today.

Garrith Jamieson, from Rescue Care private medical emergency service, said the 14-year-old’s body was found by Kwadakuza lifeguards carrying out a foot patrol.

He was found on the beach about one kilometre from Zinkwazi Beach, near Ballito, where he went swimming on Sunday. The boy is believed to have experienced difficulties in strong currents.

Rescue teams continued searching for him until this morning, using a heart hospital’s beach patrol helicopter, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

