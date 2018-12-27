Elderly man drowns in pool in Pietermaritzburg

A 68-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool in the Pietermaritzburg area, paramedics said on Thursday.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen, the man was declared dead following the drowning in a pool in Lynnfield Park, just outside of Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday morning.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 11am, they found that the man was already removed from the pool. It is understood that he was removed from the pool by a worker. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead at the scene,” said van Huyssteen.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known and local authorities are investigating.

African News Agency (ANA)

