Man drowns at Port Dunford, KZN

A man drowned at Port Dunford today, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has said in a statement.

According to Jacques Kruger, NSRI Richards Bay duty coxswain, the NSRI duty crew were alerted just after 4.30pm following reports of a drowning in progress at the Mtanzini river mouth.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of Round Table II was launched, police search and rescue and the Transnet National Ports Authority Port Net helicopter responded.

Kruger said that upon arrival, one man was confirmed to be out of the water and not injured and one man was missing.

“An air, sea and shoreline search commenced for one man, aged 38, missing in the surf. The unconscious man washed ashore where police search and rescue medics performed CPR efforts, but sadly after CPR efforts were exhausted the man was declared deceased,” said Kruger

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of the forensic pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket,” said Kruger.

– African News Agency (ANA)

