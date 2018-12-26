Search continues for 14-year-old swept out to sea in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal sea rescue authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who is presumed to have been swept out to sea at Mfazana Beach on the south coast.

Just before 3pm today, rescue swimmers were sent to the beach following reports of a drowning in progress, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement. The rescue swimmers were joined by the South African Police Service, police search and rescue and med-evac ambulance, but there was no sign of the teenager. Search operations would continue.

There were also several near drownings in Ramsgate.

In another incident, the NSRI assisted two men from Gauteng who capsized a small craft in Struisbaai harbour. There was also a near drowning at Natures Valley Beach 2, Plettenberg Bay and a near drowning at Blouberg. At Jeffreys Bay, an 11-year-old girl who was swept out to sea was rescued.

– African News Agency (ANA)

