One dead, seven injured in Ladysmith collision

Picture: ER24

The bakkie they were travelling in overturned on the Hobsland Road outside the town.

One person was killed and seven others sustained various injuries when their bakkie overturned on the Hobsland Road outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal today, according to ER24 spokesman, Werner Vermaak.

Vermaak said that at approximately 2.40pm, paramedics from ER24, EMRS and officials from Ladysmith public safety arrived at the scene where they found the occupants ejected from the vehicle.

“Upon further assessment, they found that the driver of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries. There was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead at the scene. Seven occupants from the vehicle were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were later transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care,” said Vermaak.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and police are investigating.

