Child killed, three others injured in accident near George

A five-year-old boy was killed and three people were seriously injured in a vehicle accident on the R404 outside George in the Southern Cape this afternoon, the ER24 paramedic service said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said when paramedics arrived at the accident scene at just after 2pm they found the boy had been flung from the vehicle.

“Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for the little boy and he was declared dead on the scene,” said Vermaak.

“Three adults, two men and a woman were found in the vehicle with various injuries ranging from moderate to severe.”

The seriously injured patients were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police were on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

