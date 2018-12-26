‘Non-responsive’ woman saved from drowning at uMhlanga beach

Paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning revived a woman who had been reported drowned at the popular uMhlanga beach in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Lifeguards who initially tried to assist the woman found her to be non-responsive, emergency service Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a female in her twenties was found floating in the surf. Lifeguards were alerted who pulled the woman from the water and started CPR when they found she was not breathing and unresponsive,” he said.

“Once paramedics arrived on scene, a full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated by an emergency care practitioner. A pulse was regained and the patient was rapidly transported to hospital for further treatment.”

He said circumstances around the woman’s near-death experience would be investigated by authorities who were on the scene.

– African News Agency (ANA)

